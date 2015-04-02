Your Creative Calendar: 73 Things To Do, See, And Hear This April

Rock the Kasbah, opens April 24. Bill Murray and Bruce Willis topline this quirky flick in which a washed-up rock manager plies his trade in present-day Afghanistan. Maybe the surprise-album strategy will play well over there too!

Chris D’Elia – Incorrigible, April 17. The Undateable comic recently seen at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber has a new stand-up set premiering on Netflix this month.

Brian Wilson – No Pier Pressure, out on April 7. Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys has never been to the beach and is not a boy. Discuss! When you get done with that, get ready to luxuriate in the melodious vet’s new set of tunes.

Matt & Kim – New Glow, out on April 7. The married duo return with their first new album since winning the “Harlem Shake” competition two years ago.

The Mountain Goats – Beat the Champ, out on April 7. Frontman John Darnielle was nominated for a National Book Award last year for his debut novel, and he’s already applying those literary skills to lyrics for his day job again!

Toro Y Moi – What For, out on April 7. The former chillwave progenitor is now going in more of a ’70s AM radio direction, as befitting the style of the times.

Waxahatchee – Ivy Tripp, out on April 7. The latest from Katie Crutchfield’s guitar-heavy Waxahatchee project builds on its acclaimed 2013 predecessor.

Alabama Shakes – Sound & Color, out on April 21. Buoyed by an attention-getting turn on SNL earlier this year, these roots-rockin’ misfits are playing songs from their sophomore set at increasingly bigger venues.

Built to Spill – Untethered Moon, out on April 21. It’s been six years since this troupe of indie rock royalty released a new album, and streets is hungry.

Passion Pit – Kindred, out on April 21. More dangerously catchy dance rock from these Apple ad survivors, who played Madison Square Garden with Phoenix on the strength of their last release.

Speedy Ortiz – Foil Deer, out on April 21. Intricately textured guitar riffs and layered lyrics are what Speedy Ortiz is all about, and there’s about to be twice as much of it in existence when this album drops.

Wire – Wire, out on April 21. Okay, sure, a new album from post-punk pioneers Wire doesn’t mean the same thing in 2015 as it did 30 years ago, but aren’t you curious?

Yelawolf – Love Story, out on April 21. Most of Yelawolf’s white-rapper-to-beat heat got subsumed by the freight train of Macklemore many moons ago, but America is full of second chances.

Blur – The Magic Whip, out on April 28. When Pulp reunited a few years, they toured the hits but didn’t make new ones. Britpop rivals Blur, on the other hand, have a reunion album to their credit, their first new music in 12 years.