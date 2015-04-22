How Design That Makes Us Uncomfortable Can Actually Make Life Better

Humans are full of contradictions. We want life to be easy and convenient. But we also seek out (and thoroughly enjoy) experiences that are not just hard, but quite physically demanding. We run marathons, eat insanely hot chilies, even drive cross-country in tiny cars. This reveals a fundamental tension in the design field: “Usability” has traditionally meant making products and services easier for and less demanding on their users. But what about the times when we want a veritable challenge, complete with pain and discomfort?

There are a lot of good reasons to design things to be intentionally hard. Strategic doses of inconvenience can nudge us towards healthier choices and behaviors. And intellectually challenging, complex activities can elicit feelings of mastery and exclusivity. But what about this craving for physical challenges? How might these tendencies shape our broader approach to experience design? And how can we incorporate moments of physical pain and discomfort as positive features, rather than faults?





Humans are obviously not purely rational creatures. One of our strangest biases is that we attribute greater value to outcomes that were harder for us to achieve. Social Psychologists call this phenomenon “effort justification.” Effort justification helps explain why we seek out discomfort in things that are “supposed” to be hard: Many people savor the sting of a harsh aftershave lotion or the intensity of a deep-tissue massage, in part, because the pain signals to us that it’s “working.”

Given the right conditions, physical pain also offers some other surprising benefits. Social Psychologist Brock Bastian has written that, “pain is a kind of shortcut to mindfulness: It makes us suddenly aware of everything in the environment. It brutally draws us into a virtual sensory awareness of the world, much like meditation.” This is partially why some of my colleagues at Altitude prefer to work at standing desks, or keep the thermostat a few degrees cooler. Perhaps it’s also why some people prefer tighter car suspensions and manual transmissions. They are ultimately less comfortable to operate, but they also help the driver stay more actively attuned to the moving vehicle.

Humans are, of course, naturally social animals. And while painful experiences offer benefits on an individual level, they’re even more powerful within groups. A 2014 study conducted by Bastian, for example, revealed that sharing painful experiences with others directly enhanced social bonding and cooperation. Physical activities like Tough Mudder, Polar Bear Plunges, and military basic training are designed around this exact principle. Bastian writes that, “the willingness and ability to endure pain for some greater cause tells you something about yourself and your fellow sufferers.” It builds an immediate camaraderie and also helps people enjoy subsequent activities more by comparison. This is why Tough Mudder always features a large post-race party (and why religious rituals typically involve a feast after a fast).

What, then, does all of this all mean for designers? Are we to assume that instead of designing for pleasure and usability, we should become sadists, intent on inflicting pain and frustration?

Far from it. Uncomfortable design requires a few, specific conditions:





The user should always be fully informed and given the chance to opt-into the uncomfortable experience. Opting in creates a sense of agency and helps calibrate people’s expectations in advance. Painful activities, such as Polar Bear Plunges, are popular precisely because participants feel like they’re taking part by choice, which gives them ample time to tailor their own mental narratives. If I forced someone to jump into icy-cold water (or pushed them in without any advance warning), for example, they would feel way less satisfied. Or to put it another way: The difference between “work” and “fun” is often the element of autonomy and individual choice.