Watch A Sci-Fi Short That Went From Viral Sensation To In-Development At Warner Bros. In Five Days

You can accomplish a lot with $50,000. That’s how much Dutch filmmaker Mischa Rozema raised on Kickstarter for his sci-fi short film, Sundays, which premiered on Vimeo on Monday morning. The 13-minute film–which starts in outer space before settling in the streets of Mexico City–looks like it cost a hell of a lot more than 50 grand, and that’s probably part of what made Rozema and Sundays the subject of what, by Deadline’s account , was a three-studio bidding war that Warner Bros. ultimately won on Friday.





The other part of it is that Sundays is the sort of ambitious, world-building vision that suggests a potential franchise in less than 15 minutes. The script is slight–mostly, it’s told via voiceover from the disaffected, besuited protagonist who offers dorm room-style questions about reality as he goes about his day–but Rozema’s eye for setting a scene and finding can’t-look-away imagery are intoxicating. The towering CGI office building at the heart of Sundays, and its eventual collapse, may have caught studio eyes, but the sight of angry people on the street challenging the reality they’ve found themselves in, and smashing raw eggs into their mouths, linger a bit longer. The fact that Rozema’s managed to assemble so much striking imagery, as well as the sort of set pieces that studios build franchises around, into a 13-minute short that sets up a Matrix-like piece of pop/sci-fi philosophy help explain how Sundays went from “let’s put it on the Internet” on Monday to “in development at Warner Bros.” by Friday.

Watch the short film below.