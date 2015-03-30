The 4 Things That Keep Small-Business Owners Up At Night

A recent State of Small Business Report , which surveyed more than 1,000 small business leaders, suggests that small-business decisions makers are increasingly more optimistic about the state of the U.S. economy–47% feel better than they did 12 months ago–and the future of their businesses. But that optimism doesn’t mean small-business leaders are without concerns about their companies.

Here are four biggest concerns weighing on the minds of small-business owners and how they can to cope:

Almost half of companies with 11 to 100 employees cited growing revenue as their biggest business challenge.

When it comes to issues with revenue, businesses may want to compare the channel that is driving the most revenue to the channel where they are investing the most resources. For instance, nearly 60% of small businesses view their company website as an integral part of their business, yet more than half of businesses polled said less than 11% of annual revenue was generated online.

In 2013 the unemployment rate averaged 7.4% and was predicted to fall to 6.6% in 2014. Instead, unemployment fell to 5.8%. While unemployment rates fall and more jobs become available, employers are finding it challenging to find qualified talent. In fact, 56% of companies with between 101 and 499 employees said that hiring employees was a top business challenge, one that I expect to see businesses facing through 2020.

If you’re a business looking to cope with a more competitive job market, make sure your interviewing process, job descriptions, and path to promotions are clearly identified and align with your current business model. Your business can’t afford to ignore interviewing and onboarding practices if you want to attract top talent.

Businesses are still facing regulations this year, and survey data suggests that the Affordable Care Act is really coming into play in 2015 and 2016. Larger small businesses expressed concerns about both government regulations and employee health care.