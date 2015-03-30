How To Apologize Like You Really Mean It

You promised your boss you would complete an important assignment on time, and you realize you were wrong and it’s going to be late. You leave a colleague out of the loop on a joint project, causing him to feel frustrated and a bit betrayed. It’s time for a mea culpa.

Sometimes, the best way to get someone’s attention–and really get the person to revise an opinion of you–is to own up to your behavior with an apology. But apologies are tricky things. Done right, they can resolve conflict, repair hurt feelings, foster forgiveness, and improve relationships. An apology can even keep you out of the courtroom. (Despite the fact that lawyers tend to caution their clients to avoid apologies like the plague, fearing that apologies are tantamount to an admission of guilt, studies show that when potential plaintiffs receive an apology, they are more likely to settle out of court for less money.)

But as anyone can tell you, apologies don’t always go so well. Ask Chip Wilson, the ousted Lululemon CEO. Or John Edwards. Or Kanye West. (I could go on and on.) An apology is no guarantee that you’ll find yourself out of hot water. Perhaps the person or persons you are seeking forgiveness from aren’t really interested in forgiving, or perhaps the transgression itself is deemed simply unforgivable. But more often than not, your apology falls flat because you apologize the wrong way. Use these strategies to get the apology right:

Most people make the mistake of making their apologies about themselves–about their own intentions, thoughts, and feelings.

“I didn’t mean to . . .”

“I was trying to . . .”

“I didn’t realize . . .”

“I had a good reason . . .”

When you screw up, the victims of your screwup do not want to hear about you. So stop talking about yourself, and put the focus of your apology where it belongs: on them.

Specifically, focus on how they have been affected by your mistake, on how they are feeling, and on what they need from you in order to move forward. You need to take all ambiguity out of the situation, lest their lenses wreak havoc.

Your perceivers are experiencing a threat, so they need affirmation. By recognizing what they are feeling and encouraging them to talk about what is important to them, you will be taking important steps in healing the damage you’ve done.