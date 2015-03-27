The “Southpaw” Trailer Hits You With A Ridiculously Cut Jake Gyllenhaal And New Eminem Music

Boxing movies are best when the protagonist is fighting for more than just bragging rights and a Scrooge McDuck-style gold-coin grain silo’s worth of prize money. In the upcoming Southpaw, Jake Gyllenhaal is fighting to get his daughter back–under circumstances you can watch in the spoiler-y just-released first trailer.

Back in 2010, Eminem was in talks to star in the lead role of Billy Hope, his first foray in movie theaters since he turned heads in the semiautobiographical 8 Mile in 2002. Instead, Marshall Mathers has continued his pursuit of the perfect angry-scream rap, and Jake Gyllenhaal stepped into the vacant spot.

Apparently, Gyllenhaal has an excellent nutritionist and physical trainer. He slimmed down to a creepy cornhusk of his former self for last year’s dark media meditation Nightcrawler, but in the new film he’s ridiculously cut to the point where it looks like he’s been training with Floyd Mayweather every day for 15 years.





Southpaw was written by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, directed by Training Day helmer Antoine Fuqua, and it costars Rachel McAdams and, sigh, 50 Cent. Also, Eminem may have given up the idea of starring in the film, but he did provide some new music for it. If the songs Eminem made for 8 Mile are any indication, Southpaw‘s soundtrack–a snippet of which is featured here–could be Oscar-caliber.