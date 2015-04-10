This Season-Shifting Solar House Is Surrounded By A Greenhouse

The Department of Energy’s biennial solar house building competition, the Solar Decathlon , rolls around again in 2015, and the student teams are already showcasing their ideas ahead of the big fall showdown.

One early project that caught our eye is an entry from the University of Buffalo, entitled GRoW.

GRoW is a conventional sort of house augmented with a steel canopy over-layer. The house features the GRoWlarium, a greenhouse area that shifts shape with the seasons. In summer, it’s open and airy and protected by large blinds. In winter, it shelters plants and acts as a heat buffer to the cold outside.





“The GRoWlarium is the conceptual and physical heart of the home. It provides flexible use depending on the season,” says Christopher Osterhoudt, an MA architecture student and GRoW’s general project manager.

“In the summer, two huge doors open up into the GRoWlarium, you open up the ridge vents, and it becomes one big open floor plan. You can bring out your couch and TV and your dining room, and it becomes a huge living space.”

The canopy almost mounts the solar panels that power the house (all Decathlon projects have to power themselves fully from the sun) and it acts as a rack for many plants hanging and fixed to the outside wall.





The Buffalo team, like all the 20 or so finalists, has been planning its house for a long time. The bar at the Solar Decathlon has risen progressively higher, requiring schools to spend longer developing teams, cross-discipline partnerships, bringing in sponsors and industry collaborators, and so on. GRoW’s 30 students come from its architecture, engineering, management schools, and the honors college.