Watch A Calligrapher Recreate Famous Logos In Mere Seconds

The best logos in the world are so precisely crafted that every aspect–from the color to the shape–has been plotted to the nth degree, typically with digital tools. Which makes it all the more impressive that calligrapher Sebastian Lester can effortlessly blaze in and reproduce them with a few quick strokes of the pen.

Lester is based in Sussex, England, and he has developed typefaces and type illustrations for the likes of NASA, Apple, Nike, Intel, and The New York Times. He even did work on J. D. Salinger’s final reissue of Catcher in the Rye.

With cred like that, I suppose it’s no surprise that recreating nearly perfect replicas of logos from companies like ESPN, Google, FedEx, The Gap, Converse, and more is like second nature to him. Even so, it’s eerie to see how quickly and accurate these hand-drawn logos are, especially since each one takes him only a few seconds. He’s just as good at logos for Led Zeppelin, Star Wars, and American Horror Story.

Check out more of Lester’s work on his website and on Instagram here.