The New Trailer For Award-Winning Sundance Darling “Dope” Is What It Says On The Tin





It's the central question to just about any coming-of-age story–and here, in the first look at Sundance Film Festival award-winning flick Dope, it's quickly followed by stylized titles. It then grabs your ears in both hands with a head-nodding mix of A Tribe Called Quest's "Can I Kick It?," Naughty by Nature's "OPP," and a little Digital Underground, with "Humpty Dance."





Directed by Rick Famuyiwa (The Wood), the movie is about three teen buddies balancing school, college applications, and their obsessions with punk rock and ’90s hip-hop. Flattops and Hammer pants, people. The film stars Shameik Moore (The Grand Budapest Hotel), lobby boy Tony Revolori, Workaholics’ Blake Anderson, Zoë Kravitz, and rapper A$AP Rocky. The film, produced by Forest Whitaker and executive produced by Pharrell Williams and Sean Combs, was nominated for the Sundance Grand Jury prize, won the top editing award, and was the target of one of the biggest bidding wars in Park City this year.