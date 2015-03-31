The Company Working To Fix Higher Education’s Diversity Problem

Completing the enormous amount of work it takes to earn a Ph.D. is a remarkable accomplishment. But when Mariana Lebron completed her advanced degree in strategic management, she was just the 39th latina to graduate with an advanced business degree in the U.S. and the first to do so at Syracuse University.

“I was extremely shocked [to learn I was the first],” she says. “When you’re the first to go through something, you don’t think you’re the first. You’re thinking, I only have one life to live, and this is my dream. I don’t want to waste it.”

Lebron, now an assistant professor of management at Towson University in Towson, Maryland, says being part of the PhD Project helped her reach her goal. The organization is dedicated to increasing the number of people of color in business leadership positions, especially at colleges and universities, through mentoring, connecting with other candidates and faculty, conferences, and other forms of support and information.

The PhD Project was founded as an initiative of accounting giant KPMG’s foundation. The firm’s leadership believed that the way to cultivate more diversity among their business candidates was to work on diversity among college and university faculty, says Bernard J. Milano, president of the PhD Project and the KPMG Foundation.

In 2005, the PhD Project was established as a nonprofit organization. When the initiative was first created in 1994, there were just 294 black, latino, and Native American business school professors in the U.S., including those at historically black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions. Today, there are 1,176 faculty members, Milano says, most of whom were involved in one way or another with the PhD Project.

“When we talk to people about why they did not take the step toward becoming a professor entering a doctoral program on their own, they say they don’t know how to even start the process. Secondly, having never seen an African-American professor unless they went to a black college, they never dreamed that this was something that was available to them,” Milano says.

Mark Dawkins, PhD, an associate professor of accounting at the University of Georgia, has been involved with the organization from its formation in 1994. At the time, he was in the last year of his doctoral program and was asked to be a student representative from Florida State University. He recalls enthusiastic corporate sponsors trying to figure out the best resources to support their target audience. He says, at first there was pushback from faculty because KPMG used the funding from their “Research and Opportunities in Auditing” course and used that funding to start the project, eliminating a source of grant funding for some faculty members.