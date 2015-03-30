The 5 Best Times And Ways To Ask For Feedback

As human beings, we’re naturally curious and desire to have our questions answered. But there’s one area of questioning that overwhelms most of us with anxiety: asking for feedback.

It’s not an easy or natural task, asking for someone’s opinion or evaluation of you and your work, but it’s an essential part of career development. We can’t promise that it will be painless, but with the proper preparation and the right questions, asking for feedback can be a smooth process.

1. During an annual review. This is a routine and formal process where your boss will evaluate your progress/contributions over the last year. If your company doesn’t have a formal review process, you should ask your boss for a meeting, says Jaime Petkanics, Founder and job search consultant at The Prepary. “If those opportunities don’t present themselves naturally, I think asking for feedback once per quarter is helpful without being too overwhelming,” she says.

2. Before an important meeting, presentation, or project. Think of this as an opportunity to be coached or mentored by your boss. After one of these scenarios is also a good time to ask for feedback. Petkanics says, “It’s a good moment to take a step back, get your managers thoughts, and learn from the experience while it’s still fresh in everyone’s mind.”

3. During your day to day. There are small moments that occur everyday when it’s appropriate to ask for feedback, or when your boss will openly give feedback. This is ongoing feedback and the more often this happens, the more opportunities you have to grow in your career. It’s an indication of a healthy working environment.

When it’s time to meet with your boss and review your work, the general question, “How am I doing?” won’t get you very far. It provokes a simplified, one-word answer. Instead, Petkanics recommends asking about both the good and bad.

“Don’t just focus on the negatives,” she says. “Managers enjoy giving balanced feedback, so give them the opportunity to do so. You can ask ‘what are some things that I did well?’ and ‘what are some things I could have done differently or better?’”