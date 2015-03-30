Why Experts Are The Last People You Want To Include In Creative Brainstorming

The late Tibor Kalman, a well-known American graphic designer, had always shunned the notion of becoming an expert at anything. He felt that once people become experts, they quickly lose their creative spark.

This reasoning led him not to do the same thing twice. If someone approached him to design a brochure for a museum exhibition, but he’d done one of those already, he’d politely decline and say, “No, I want to design the exhibition,” even though he’d never designed an exhibition before.

After he designed the animated Nothing But Flowers video for the popular music group Talking Heads, he received a lot of calls from television directors. “Hey, Tibor, could you do that typography thing on my commercial?” He would refuse. Didn’t people get it? He hated repeating himself just because someone admired his work and would pay him well for it. If he succumbed to that flattery and the chance at an easy payday, he’d end up taking the shortcuts artists take when they routinely practice the same skill day in and day out. Hello rut, goodbye creativity.

Most people don’t think that way. They work their tails off gaining in-depth knowledge through constant repetition, honing their skills until they become recognized experts. Author Malcolm Gladwell emphasized the value of this approach in his book The Outliers, where he claims it takes someone 10,000 repetitions to master a skill.

In a team setting, this sort of expert often wields power over the rest of the group, setting an example for junior teammates to follow. Ironically, these same experts often lose their ability to think up and weigh the wildly creative solutions that can lead to team breakthroughs. Smart beginners resent them for that. Those feelings can lead to team-damaging competition, with the newbies learning fewer conventional skills than they should and the wise old dogs never getting out of their same old rut.

So-called beginner’s mind refers to the propensity to approach each situation with openness and few preconceptions, no matter how many times you’ve encountered it before. When veteran employees approach their work with this mind-set, they can think and act as creatively as the newbies. When they do, they earn everyone’s respect. Fortunately, you can take some sure steps to help your people tackle situations with a beginner’s mind.

People with the most in-depth knowledge and experience typically prefer the methods that have made them successful in the past and dismiss newfangled approaches they have not tried before. As noted by John Maynard Keynes, the British economist whose ideas fundamentally shaped the theory and practice of modern economics, “The difficulty lies, not in the new ideas, but in escaping from the old ones, which ramify… into every corner of our mind.”