Lauren Zalaznick’s Latest Adventure In Curating Life As She Sees It

On a recent weekday morning, Lauren Zalaznick was sitting at a table at the Tower Bar in West Hollywood staring intently at her smartphone. She wasn’t checking email; she was digging for news for her weekly e-newsletter, the LZ Sunday Paper , a newsletter for and about women making waves in business and entertainment.

Lauren Zalaznick Photo: Adam Olszewski, courtesy of NBC Universal

The deeply influential former NBCUniversal executive–the force behind such cultural game-changers as Project Runway and Top Chef–has been publishing the LZ Sunday Paper for a year now, joining the ranks of people like Jason Hirschhorn, who created the popular REDEF e-brief about all things tech and media; and Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin, the women behind the sassily bundled news digest TheSkimm. Unlike these entrepreneurs, however, Zalaznick does not see the LZ Sunday Paper as a business. Even as the newsletter, which was initially just sent to friends and colleagues, has grown into “many thousands” of subscribers, Zalaznick says it remains very much a hobby. Granted, it’s a hobby that takes up most of her waking hours.

Since leaving NBCUniversal in 2013–where she dramatically refashioned Bravo into a hit-generating network and cultural touchstone for young, hip viewers, and later oversaw the conglomerate’s digital strategy–Zalaznick has filled up her calendar with board seats (Shazam, Penguin-Random House) and advisory gigs (Refinery29, Greycroft Partners). But she spends most of her time sitting at her home office in Manhattan, sifting through the Internet.

“It is just me at my desk, crazily pulling links into this big email repository every week,” says Zalaznick, who’s dressed in a stylishly low-key black top and pants. “All week long, I’m literally emailing things to myself as I see them. Or I have tons of things ripped out of newspapers and magazines in a folder that then I go and find the link to and send it to myself. But literally, they’re, like, ripped . . . things.” She rolls her eyes. “It’s silly.”

The method behind the LZ Sunday Paper may be antiquated, or at least rudimentary–she openly complains about her frustrations with the email service MailChimp–but its purpose is, like Zalaznick herself, a bit headier. A lifelong student-slash-specialist-slash-advocate of women’s issues and how they get played out across the culture, the newsletter advertises itself as “Some of the Most Important News About Women.” This means stories like the Kleiner Perkins sexism case, the tech world’s gender imbalance, and a Slate profile of “feminist icon” Leslie Gore. Because the newsletter is published only once a week, Zalaznick doesn’t look to break the news. Instead, she looks for stories about those subjects that have, she says, “the most impact, cultural impact, personal impact, context, different points of view on the same subject.” (Not that there aren’t the occasional calorie-free snackable items, like a Mashable item about Kim Kardashian going blonde and “Completing [Her] Transformation Into Harry Potter Wizard.”)

You could call it required reading for a joint feminism and media studies major. Or you could call it a syllabus that successfully mixed high- and low-brow material, as well as more- and less-established outlets, in an effort to paint an accurate portrait of where things stand today for one-half of the population. Though if that makes it all sound in any way dry or didactic, be reminded that Zalaznick as a curator is anything but. The newsletter carries the heavy imprint of her trademark deadpan wit and whimsy–this is a person who frequently caps off words with an authoritative-sounding “ish,” and who, after expressing her meh feelings about 50 Shades of Grey, writes that she will “continue to analyze my lack of interest and focus on all things grey that I do enjoy. My hair. My brain cells. Most of my clothes.”

Interestingly, Zalaznick confesses to hating writing the personal, often humorous, observations that appear in the blog post that precedes the links. “I don’t like writing the top at all,” she says plainly. “I don’t like writing the blog post at all. It is really unfun for me. It’s super unfun. I feel like I don’t have to do it, and then when I don’t do it, or I do it less, people say, ‘Oh, well that’s the only thing I want to read, anyway!'”