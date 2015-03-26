Red Eyes Crying In The Rain: Here Are The 5 Strains Of Pot We Hope Willie Nelson Will Sell

Willie Nelson once said, “I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here[…]”

If God is the supplier, then Nelson is about to be the distributor: The 81-year-old musician is launching his own marijuana brand, Willie’s Reserve, sometime next year. Of course, Nelson isn’t the first musician to use his name to push pot and legalization: Bob Marley’s estate announced Marley Natural last year with the intention of selling “heirloom Jamaican cannabis” starting later in 2015.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Michael Bowman, the spokesman for Willie’s Reserve, says that in addition to the actual weed, there will also be physical stores and branded merchandise. But there’s no word yet on what kinds of strains will be sold.

Willie, we got you on this: Presenting our name suggestions for your ganja.

“Always on My Mind (…I Think?)”

“On the Road Again (For Snacks)”