advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

These Are The Cases The X-Files Should Investigate First

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

With only six episodes planned, the pressure is on for Agents Scully and Mulder to deliver some serious truthiness (hey, “truthiness” wasn’t even a thing when the The X-Files last aired!). Fast Company‘s KC Ifeanyi helps get the brainstorm going. Fox TV, take note. The rest of you, watch the video above. Unless you want to be added to the list!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life