From Decoding Your Coworkers’ Personalities To Steve Jobs’s Management Style: This Week’s Most Popular Leadership Stories

We dug deep inside ourselves this week, with a focus on emotional intelligence, each other’s personality quirks, and finally discovered why we’re always so stressed for time.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of March 23.





Chade Meng-Tan began the “Search Inside Yourself” workshop in 2007, after deciding he needed a more mindful, less corporate-cog life. He was named Google’s “Jolly Good Fellow,” and charged with the not-small task of “enlightening minds, opening hearts, creating world peace.” What turned the “emotional intelligence” buzz phrase into a real movement at Google and beyond?





Think you know the people you spend most of your days with? Start taking notice of your coworkers’ personality leanings, including agreeableness, extraversion, openness, and neuroticism, and work together better than ever.





Reporter Brent Schlender, who covered Apple closely for 25 years, and Fast Company’s executive editor Rick Tetzeli share their insights on being behind the scenes with Jobs. Read on for their take on his biggest leadership lessons–and why you shouldn’t try to copy them.





How many times this week have you said, to yourself or out loud, “I just don’t have enough time”? Your sense of being constantly slammed is skewed. Reset it with these tips on calming anxiety and prioritizing.





When the party balloons and farewell cake are gone, what’s left to do? These “retire-preneurs” decided that the end of a chapter wasn’t the end of a career, but a chance to try something new.