Simple Ways To Trick Yourself Into Being More Patient

“We live in a world where we can get anything we want right away,” says Mary Jane Ryan, author of Power of Patience. “We’ve lost the capacity to wait without becoming agitated.” Sound familiar?

No surprise then that a recent Pew Research Center study found that hyper-connectivity leads to a loss of patience and a need for instant gratification.

Impatience is an emotion on the anger spectrum; Ryan says it starts with irritation and frustration and can quickly move into annoyance and even rage.

We live in a world where we can get anything we want right away, we’ve lost the capacity to wait without becoming agitated.

“Impatience turns on the fight-or-flight response because we are interpreting the cause of our impatience to be a threat,” she says. “That causes us to release cortisone, and the stress hormone is toxic for all of our tissues, especially our brain.”

The amount of patience a person has is inborn: “When we say someone is Type A, they generally have a faster stress response, which means less patience,” Ryan says. But patience can be learned.

The first step is recognizing your impatience triggers. Different events will cause different people to react, and not everyone’s triggers are the same. The ability to turn it down starts with self-awareness, says Ryan.