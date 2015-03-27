The Best Career Advice I Ever Received Was From A Former Boxing Champ

Inspiration often comes from the unlikeliest of places. For me and my team, it came from former world champion boxer Paul “The Ultimate” Vaden.

I began training with Vaden long before I founded my company. As a boxing fan, I knew of his impressive accomplishments: a 23-year boxing career with 29 wins, three losses, 16 knockouts, three international titles, his induction into the California Boxing Hall of Fame, and a world champion title in 1995. After he retired his gloves, Vaden went on to develop a transformative training and mentorship program that helped me become a more thoughtful leader and a stronger CEO. I wanted to be able to share that experience with my team, so last year Vaden became a regular at our office.

22 Feb 1992: Paul Vaden (left) trades blows with his opponent Richard Evans. Photo: Holly Stein/Allsport

It isn’t uncommon for companies to bring in outside business consultants or life coaches to take their organizations to the next level. Zappos has a life coach on staff, and Auction Systems has benefited from an in-house life coach for six years. Richard Branson once said that mentorship is what distinguishes a promising businessperson from a successful one, and after having Vaden around the office, I can attest to that.

He’s brought the perspective and mental strategies of a world-class athlete into our company, and we’re so much better for it. Here are just a few of the valuable business and leadership lessons Vaden has taught us:

Vaden has always been incredibly open with our team about his personal struggles. He’s a boxing world champion, but he lost his first fight. And when his opponent Stephan Johnson was gravely injured during their fight for the United States Boxing Association junior middleweight title, Vaden battled intense guilt and depression for years after.

He’s since found ways to cope with those emotions and channel his energy into positive pursuits, but according to Vaden, the sooner we can open up about our struggles, fears, or uncertainties, the sooner we can focus on the things that really matter.

You don’t become a three-time champion by taking the easy way out. In boxing, there are no magic shortcuts. It takes real grit to go to the gym every day and keep pushing to succeed despite sore muscles, injuries, and losses. The same is true of business. While it can be tempting to look for quick fixes, Vaden says, “The weight of achievement is measured in hours, days, even years of preparation.”