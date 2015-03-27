10 Ways To Run Your Startup Like The Smartest Presidential Campaign

So what lessons about leadership and success can we expect to learn from this most competitive of contests?

Every successful leader understands the importance of surrounding him or herself with people that are smarter than themselves. In both the startup world and a presidential campaign the pace is 24/7, and having a super-intelligent team that you can rely on is a sign of strong leadership. Lackluster leaders hire talent that they can boss around, but when the stakes are as high as they are in a presidential campaign, an inflated ego is a liability.

Successful candidates have the moral courage to own up to their mistakes; humility trumps hubris every time. Hiding from rumors is a recipe for disaster, as is denying the undeniable. Strategic leadership means truthful leadership–both honesty in the content and the willingness to tell the public what it might not want to hear.

The old adage “keep your friends close and keep your enemies closer” applies double in politics. Knowing

what your competition is up to can make or break you.

Whether you are building a brand or selling yourself to voters, it’s important to find a theme that is near and dear and stick with it. Don’t clutter your brand with competing messages. Clarity on goals and elegance in message (the ability to convey complex ideas simply and powerfully) are key.

Entrepreneurs know not to launch a product into a vacuum, but to build buzz first. Similarly, candidates need to build a strong coalition of supporters before they start their formal campaign.