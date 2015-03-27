When Is It Worthwhile To Take A Big Risk?

Common sense (and your mother’s taste) scream yes. Yet many cultures argue it is a better course than total personal choice. Elders won’t be fooled by that tattoo. Or tousled hair. They judge your paramour not only on appearance but by family, character, career prospects, mental fitness, and the potential to create a stable home. This suggests they are weighing long-term outcomes against your thumping heart. Yet we adamantly prefer to choose our partners (and mistakes), thank you. Might it be, perhaps, less risky long-term, to consider an option Mom procures?

As a venture capitalist investing in young businesses and now as an entrepreneur who has raised money, assessing risk has been my job. I’m American, but the time I’ve spent living and working in Europe and Asia have highlighted how differently Americans view and take risk than in other parts of the world. Americans take more risk, more regularly and more disproportionately, than any nation on earth. And it pays off.

Would you risk investing in someone who, for years without traction, has been trying to turn cheap common beverages into an unprecedented outlandish luxury experience? Some American investor did. And today, $6 for coffee doesn’t sound absurd. In retrospect, an early investment in a fledgling Starbucks and founder Howard Schultz doesn’t seem too bad an idea either. But before the ubiquity of America’s favorite cafe, unthinkable.

How about taking a risk on a headstrong, underprivileged uneducated man who moved his baby girls back to a ghetto he escaped to specifically build champion athletes in an elite sport? He didn’t have prior aptitude, background, or even equipment for the sport. A good bet? Well, Serena Williams’s historic U.S. Open win last year was born of the incredible risks her father Richard and those that supported him took much earlier. A great American story. And a tale of massive risk.

If one applied disciplined analysis to these situations they seem losing schemes. Yet risk was taken by all sides: dreamer, investor, consumer. And they were all Americans. And these are not one-off stories; they are a few of countless examples.

From the 1600s on America has been a risk-taking nation. Our earliest settlers were the greatest of risk takers braving the unknown with no surety of success or safety. Risk taking is in our collective historical DNA. We risk daily, weighing what we’re willing to lose in order to gain. And public payoffs encourage more risk chasing greater exploits and reward.