Why You Should Encourage Naysayers Of Your Best Ideas

Some of them are utter commercial disasters (like Procter & Gamble’s ScentStories), while others are moderate successes that had been predicted to be game-changing inventions. My favorite example of this type is the Segway.

The Segway manages to stay balanced with a rider on it and allows that rider to traverse roughly walkable distances at a rapid pace. In the months prior to the release of the Segway, it was the subject of a hype storm that made the product seem like the most important new launch of the decade. In the event, the Segway has turned out to be popular with tour companies who provide guided trips through cities and people who have jobs that require a lot of walking like mall security guards.

The Segway is clearly a technological marvel, but apparently nobody involved in the project ever really stepped back to ask whether consumers would be willing to spend a few thousand dollars to buy a product that helps them achieve a goal that they can already satisfy for free. It would have been useful to have more people in the inner management team calling into question the core market assumptions at the basis of the business model.

It is not surprising that the folks at Segway were unable to temper their enthusiasm. In any organization, it is easy to see how the naysayers might be shunted to the side in favor of people who share the company’s vision. It can be demoralizing to have people around who find flaws with plans or question key assumptions. It is easier to talk with people who share your vision.

There is a real danger with working in a group made up of people who largely agree with each other. Research demonstrates that when you communicate with other people, you come to think more similarly to them, because in order to understand what they are saying, you have to think like they do. Even if you ultimately disagree with the conclusions they draw, you exit the conversation thinking more similarly to them than you did before.