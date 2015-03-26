advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A New Frankenfont Combines Comic Sans And Papyrus

By Sophie Weiner1 minute Read

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for. The two most hated fonts of all time have finally merged, transforming into a monstrous Frankenfont that will haunt the sensitive souls of designers forever. Yes, Comic Papyrus has arrived. Ben Harman, the font’s designer, gives us his sales pitch on Creative Market: “Comic Papyrus combines the timeless rustic qualities from centuries past with the hilarious fun-loving wit of today’s funny pages. It’ll make you laugh (like a joke) and cry (like a mummy). Simultaneously!” Finally, a solution for that comic strip about ancient Mesopotamia you’ve been waiting to write. The joke font will run you $5, which may or may not be worth arousing homicidal rage in your type snob friends, it’s your call.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life