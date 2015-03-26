How Girls Would Be Different If Michael Bay Directed “Girls”

There’s not really much connective tissue between the films Tiny Furniture and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. It’s just two auteurs–Lena Dunham and Michael Bay, respectively–in total control of their craft, working at vastly different points along the four quadrants . A new short video reveals just how different the two are, however, by jamming their styles together. (It’s not exactly a smooth fit, if you can even believe that.)

Hot Girls takes the central characters from Dunham’s beloved, if divisive, HBO show, Girls, gives them L.A.-babe makeovers, and thrusts them into very intense situations that may or may not result in shit blowing up real good. Created by writers/stars, Polina Frantsena and Stephanie Lynn, along with director Alberto Belli, the video shoots the show’s relatable moments, like dealing with Uber, as though the stakes are life and death, with quick cuts, pulse-pounding music, and dramatic sweeping shots.





The scenes that are visual homages to Bay films work fairly well, but the parody on the other end somehow seemed more fully developed when the women of Girls were all replaced by six-week-old kittens.