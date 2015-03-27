Do Curveball Interview Questions Really Work?

Imagine you’re interviewing candidates for a high-pressure, fast-paced job in your company. It’ll require supreme composure in stressful situations, outside-the-box thinking, and above all, that they bring their most polished professionalism to the office every day.

Across from the interviewing table, you look them in the eyes and ask, “Who would win in a fight between Spider-Man and Batman?”

In a recent list from Mashable, we gained insight on how ridiculous interview questions can be, from financial advisory positions and software engineers to ice-cream scoopers and chino-pants sellers. These companies have reputations nearing household-name status, but are their interview questions too ridiculous to be effective? We asked hiring experts to weigh in.

If you can get through a question like “What’s your favorite Disney princess?” with a straight face, the ridiculousness of these questions could pay off.

“Candidates know the standard questions and are typically really well rehearsed,” says Heather Kernahan, general manager and EVP at tech communications firm Eastwick. Injecting humor into an otherwise stuffy situation lets the candidate’s personality shine, off-message. Curveballs get them thinking on their feet, and a little bit stressed–revealing a glimpse of how they’ll behave at work. “It’s a mini simulation of how they’ll really respond during an unexpected work situation,” she says.

But these questions don’t have to be traps with the goal of tripping up an otherwise good candidate, says Gary Barr, COO of portfolio intelligence platform Novus. In an interview, many hiring managers seek opinions (“How do you think others see you?”) instead of skills-based evidence that they’ll be right for the job.

“Watching and understanding how the candidate reacts when confronted with such an unusual question, and logically assessing their response and ensuing discussion, provides evidence of a candidates ability to react on their feet, stay in the moment, and deal well with whatever is thrown at them,” Barr says. “And knowing that helps you assess whether this candidate will deliver in a fast paced, chaotic, and often highly pressurized professional environment.”