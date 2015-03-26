PNC Bank Wants This Dad To Be Ready To Pay For His Daughter’s Fantasy Wedding

It’s a fantasy wedding come true. The country manor, the huge collection of guests, the classy music, the beautiful flowing dress, the a cappella group, the unicorn, the hummingbirds, the ballerinas and toy soldiers, the giant teddy bear sitting in the front row… wait, what? This ceremony goes from Cinderella to psilocybin pretty quickly.

But in this ad for PNC Bank by agency Deutsch New York, we find out pretty soon that it’s not actually a real wedding, but the one a dad is imagining while watching his five-year-old daughter in her room. The hummingbirds are on her curtains, the a cappella group is a boy band poster, ballerina statues, unicorn book, teddy bear, toy soldier on her nightstand, all seemed to pull a cute Keyser Soze in the dad’s mind. In real life, the unicorn, hummingbirds, and giant teddy bear were created in CG by the wizards at The Mill.





The idea here is, if he starts saving now, he’ll be able to pay for even the wackiest hipster wedding his little girl could dream of. It’s interesting that the brand is departing from the zeitgeist here and presenting an old school version of what little girls (or dads?) dream of and that it seems to be presenting the dad’s vision of his daughter’s dream wedding. Who know what she’ll really want or dream of. Maybe she’ll just hit up city hall without even telling him. Or maybe she’ll be among the 40% of women who never marry and would really rather have that money to help fund her latest project. But hey, at least he’ll still have the funds, right?