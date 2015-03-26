You Can Now Buy Massimo Vignelli’s Original NY Transit Graphics Manual

A sought-after graphics bible by the late, great graphic designer Massimo Vignelli is going up for auction early next month. A rare, original copy of the 1970 New York Transit Authority Graphics Standards Manual, recently unearthed , will be up for grabs at Sotheby’s on April 1.





Earlier this year, thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, the 1970 Standards Manual was reissued as a limited-edition hardcover book. The Kickstarter, from September 2014, had raised more than $800,000–just a hint at how willing the design-loving public is to pay for a taste of Vignelli’s graphic wisdom. Sotheby’s estimates the 174-page original will go for $5,000 to $7,000.





So go ahead, start casting around for loose change and emptying your bank accounts. But first, read through this rare interview with the master himself.

[via Curbed]