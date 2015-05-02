Why Superstar Designer John Maeda Is Obsessed With Airbnb

When John Maeda landed in Silicon Valley in 2013 to take on a new role as a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, he didn’t have a car—or even a place to stay.

But instead of booking a hotel, he decided to navigate Menlo Park via the sharing economy. “People said, ‘Oh, you must be learning so much in Silicon Valley from all the CEOs,’ ” he says. “And I’m like, ‘No, I’m learning through Airbnb hosts and Uber drivers.’”

“It’s so easy to stay within our biases. But what inspires creativity is exposing yourself to what might make you feel uncomfortable or different.”

Since leaving his job as president of the Rhode Island School of Design in 2013 after a five-year run, Maeda has jumped into several new projects. In addition to his work with Kleiner Perkins, Maeda has been putting together an ambitious report on design and tech trends modeled on the Internet Trends report assembled every year by Kleiner’s Mary Meeker. He’s also serving as the chair of eBay’s Design Advisory Board, which is helping the company better integrate design thinking into its products and work spaces.

“Tech companies are learning how to embrace design,” says Maeda. “What I learned in the context of working at a large corporation system like eBay was that you just have to find all the designers and pull them together. There you have community, and that’s how it starts.”

