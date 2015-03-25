“The X-Files” Is Back! Now, What Mysteries Should Mulder And Scully Solve?

“What would your response be if it was announced next week that we were going to go ahead and do eight… twelve?…episodes of the The X-Files again?” posited Gillian Anderson in a podcast interview with Nerdist back in January. Host Chris Hardwick’s answer, and subsequently the entire Internet’s answer: “I’d watch the shit out of it!”

And now it’s official: FOX announced it’s bringing back The X-Files later this year in a six-episode event with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprising their roles as FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully.

But now the question is: what cases will they take on in 2015?

It’s been 13 years since the last episode of The X-Files–that leaves file cabinets upon file cabinets of possible paranormal predicaments: The disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines plane, the true culprits behind the Sony hack, the eternally sleepy Kazakh villagers?…the possibilities are endless.

Tell us what you think Agents Mulder and Scully should tackle in 2015.