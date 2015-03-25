This Is How OK Go Made That Optical-Illusion-Filled Chinese Furniture Commercial

Remember yesterday when we told you about how OK Go made a typically (for them) crazy video for Chinese furniture retailer Red Star Macalline? You may have been left wondering to yourself, “How did they pull that off?” Some of those moves appeared to defy the laws of physics. Well, wonder no more, dear reader.
The band just sent us an in-depth, behind-the-scenes video that explains EVERYTHING. Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of ambitious sets and physical effects involved. The only thing not covered is whether it was really the band members speaking impressively flawless Mandarin, or if it was dubbed.