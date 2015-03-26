Power-Up: The Bleeping Amazing History Of Nintendo In 4 Minutes

Nintendo is over a century old and has seen success in almost everything it’s done, from handmade playing cards to funky ’70s mechanical toys to two pillars of contemporary culture: Mario Brothers and The Legend of Zelda. It had less success selling vacuums, taxis, and “love hotels,” but that’s another video. Lately the brand has faltered and lost its perch at the top. Watch the video above to see how the company went from a mom-and-pop shop to gaming giant.
