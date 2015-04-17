advertisement
2014 Innovation by Design Awards Spaces Winner: Memory Wound—July 22 Memorial Site, by Jonas Dahlberg Studio

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Norway’s Utøya island will be cleaved in half, to commemorate the 2011 massacre there. From an underground station, visitors will see victims’ names inscribed on the other side of the island.

