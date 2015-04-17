advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

2014 Innovation by Design Awards Students Winner: Rapid Packing Container, by Chris Curro and Henry Wang

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Cardboard boxes practically assemble themselves with this design, which also uses 15% less material than a traditional box for less waste. Judges thought that the winner epitomized what’s great about student design—that two college kids could develop a solution that big companies miss, with a small idea that could have a very big impact.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life