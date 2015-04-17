advertisement
2014 Innovation by Design Awards Social Good Winner: BioLite Homestove, by BioLite

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Excess heat from this stove is converted into electricity, which provides significant fuel savings in developing nations. Our judges pointed out the benefits were even greater. It provides a safer way to burn a fire and a gathering place for families. It might even challenge gender norms of who is expected to maintain a fire—usually women in charge of cooking—if fire is linked to energy rather than food.

