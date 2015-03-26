How To Engage The 4 Kinds Of Employees In Your Organization

It’s a fairly basic concept, and we all get it: Engaged employees are good for business.

But in spite of all the care, attention, and resources lavished on employee engagement programs, it would appear that the needle has barely moved. Gallup continues to report that of the approximately 100 million people in America who hold full-time jobs, 30 million, or 30%, are engaged and inspired at work. At the other end of the spectrum are roughly 20 million employees, or 20%, who are actively disengaged. The other 50 million, that’s half of full-time workers in the U.S., are somewhere in the twilight zone of engagement: not fully engaged and involved at work, and yet not totally switched off. They’re just kind of . . . there.

Statistics are useful diagnostic tools, but what do they tell us about what engagement and disengagement actually look like in a real workplace? I like to keep things simple, and have condensed the workplace into four employee styles:

They are the first to volunteer, will proactively go above and beyond, anticipate needs or provide warnings of impending disaster. They demonstrate the right attitude and consistently deliver the results that matter. They meet and exceed expectations. They are your go-to people, and your most engaged team members.

They don’t rock the boat, tend to be reactive vs. proactive, will see impending disasters but mention them “sotto voce” and think to themselves “I [could have] told you so.” They will wait until you ask them for feedback, and will tell you what you want to hear–not necessarily what you need to hear. They have a great attitude and meet most of their goals. They’re not engaged, not disengaged.

They may deliver results, but usually at some cost, namely damaged relationships with other teams. Others will try to work around or avoid these people. They can be a little cynical and may be the first to take new hires aside and let them know how business really gets done around here. It’s hard to tell if they are engaged or disengaged, since they deliver results but not necessarily in a positive way.