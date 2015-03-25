Now You Can Take A Seat Next To Don Draper On A Bench Outside NYC’s Time-Life Building

The opening credits of Mad Men have become almost as admired as the show itself, and now New Yorkers will be able to sidle up beside Don Draper’s iconic silhouette on a bench outside the Time-Life Building, the home of fictional ad agency, SC&P.
Designed by Pentagram, the 12-foot-long bench is made of just two pieces: a half-inch-thick, rolled-steel plate seat and back balanced on a 10-foot-long, cast-concrete base. The show’s final season starts April 5 and, according to the design firm’s site, the bench will be there through the summer.