advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

2014 Innovation by Design Awards Health Winner: Reebok Checklight, by Reebok and MC10

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

This skullcap embedded with sensors lights up when it detects dangerous head injuries in athletes, tackling one of the sports world’s most difficult problems. While our judges were quick to point out that the Checklight wasn’t a preventive measure to the problem of concussions—which may in fact be an impossibility—it was deemed an “effective response” and an important first step toward addressing head trauma.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life