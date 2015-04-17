advertisement
2014 Innovation by Design Awards Products Winner: Magista, by Nike

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The first major soccer cleats to rise above the ankle, Nike’s Magista boots feature Flyknit technology, and echo the ligaments that connect the lower leg to the foot, allowing for greater comfort and ball control. Our judges appreciated the newfound innovation from an old-world knitting process and the boldness of rethinking the soccer cleat’s form factor.

