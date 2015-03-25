This Interactive Site Lets You Create Personalized “Thank Yous” For The Heroes In Your Life

Do you show enough gratitude to the important people in your life? Probably not, considering the fact that 95% of Americans admit that we are generally less than civil to one another (according to a stat from a 2013 Weber Shandwick study cited by the makers of the following campaign). To encourage us to thank the special people in our lives–or anyone deserving a pick-me-up–American Greetings and agency Mullen have launched the ThankList project: an interactive site that lets you create animated videos and digital thank-you cards for your loved ones.
And if you’re truly stuck about what to say, you can find inspiration in a series of documentary shorts, filmed for the ThankList campaign by Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple. In these films, five thankful individuals are asked to create and execute their own ThankLists. There’s Air Force pilot Cholene Espinoza, who is thankful for her adoptive son, a Sudanese refugee named Keer; a Marine who thanks his father for helping him fight childhood cancer; and a young writer whose mother encouraged her to share her eating-disorder experiences with other young women.