Facebook Follows Netflix’s Lead With Post-Play Videos

This week, The New York Times reported that Facebook is in talks to host content from BuzzFeed, National Geographic, and the Times within the blue confines of its own site , sharing ad revenue with publishers–a plan that many people in media have long suspected was in the works. Facebook’s goal, of course, is to keep its more than a billion users from leaving Facebook and its network of highly targeted ads.

A new feature that Facebook is currently testing takes a page from the Netflix playbook, Re/code reports. Videos in Facebook’s own video player will now automatically segue into a new recommended video, and then another, and so on, much like how Netflix plays episode after episode without prompting. So you could potentially stay within the Facebook ecosystem for hours upon hours. Who needs YouTube?

Video has been hugely successful for Facebook, particularly since the company began having them autoplay in the news feed in late 2013. Last September, the company reported an average of 1 billion video views each day. While views of YouTube videos still far exceed that number, Facebook videos are shared more often. YouTube also doesn’t have the benefit of being seamlessly integrated into Facebook, as the social network’s native videos are.

For publishers—and YouTube—a post-play video feature on Facebook could mean even more territory lost to the social network.

Facebook has confirmed that the post-play video feature is being tested on both iOS and Android. The move comes only about six months after Facebook started showing recommended videos.

[via Recode]