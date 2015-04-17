2014 Innovation by Design Awards Experimental Winner: Inform, by Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)

One day, you could high-five your kid from across the globe, using MIT’s shapeshifting display, which makes digital information tangible. Our judges saw this core idea as quite powerful, even if it wasn’t yet a commercial product, since it’s the foundation for a solution to one of the greatest challenges of our time: connecting our analog selves across the digital divide.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens