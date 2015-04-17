advertisement
2014 Innovation by Design Awards Experimental Winner: Inform, by Sean Follmer, Hiroshi Ishii, Daniel Leithinger (MIT Tangible Media Group)

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

One day, you could high-five your kid from across the globe, using MIT’s shapeshifting display, which makes digital information tangible. Our judges saw this core idea as quite powerful, even if it wasn’t yet a commercial product, since it’s the foundation for a solution to one of the greatest challenges of our time: connecting our analog selves across the digital divide.

