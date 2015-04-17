advertisement
2014 Innovation by Design Awards Graphic Winner: Everytown for Gun Safety, by Purpose and Everytown for Gun Safety

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Purpose and Everytown, an advocacy group with more than two million members, visualized disturbing statistics in a powerful anti-gun violence campaign. Judges were pulled by the overarching feeling and theme that it communicated, and saw Everytown for Gun Safety as an effective amalgamation of storytelling, marketing, branding, and packaging to capture the emotional impact of an important public safety matter.

