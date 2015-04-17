2014 Innovation by Design Awards Data Visualization Winner: Mapdwell Solar System, by Mapdwell

Mapdwell’s web-based Solar System platform helps users design at-home solar energy systems: it visualizes the costs and benefits of installing a solar roof by layering information about tax credits and carbon emissions savings onto a topographical map of roofs, and helps determine the most efficient spots for panels. Our judges were smitten by its intuitive user interface, which crunches lots of data to become usable, business-forward, and most importantly, relevant to you.