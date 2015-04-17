 2014 Innovation by Design Awards Experience Winner: MyMagic+, by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort entered the 21st century with an overhauled vacation-planning system that includes MagicBands—personalized smart bracelets that check you into your hotel rooms and let you pre-order meals via mobile apps—and a FastPass+ system that helps cut wait time for pre-booked rides. MyMagic+ was a rarity among judges in that it won in an immediate, unanimous decision. That’s no doubt because it’s a peek at a smarter, more automated future, with applications beyond the theme park.