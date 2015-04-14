advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

2014 Innovation by Design Awards Apps Winner: Reporter for iPhone, by Nicholas Felton

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Created by the life-quantification guru behind the Feltron Report and the Facebook Timeline, Reporter takes seemingly immeasurable aspects of daily life—your habits, locations, relationships, and more—and tracks them via daily quizzes to create a data-driven self-portrait. Judges noted that Reporter consolidated a lot of information into a clean, painless UI that might just be good enough to convince you to track every mundane aspect of your life.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life