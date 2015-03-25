Knorr Finds The Greatest Taste On Earth In The Arctic

It’s not like we haven’t been weepy over meat and potatoes before. There was that fifth Thanksgiving helping in ’03, and then there was that shepherd’s pie spot that had us drying our tears with an oven mitt.

Now Knorr uses an old-fashioned meat, potato, and two veg meal to get the gravy tears flowing. In a short film from agency Lowe & Partners, and directed by Oscar nominee Nanette Burstein, of production company Hungryman, we meet a young British woman named Carmen who has spent the last three years in the Arctic training huskies. She loves her job but still misses being around her family, especially the gatherings around Sunday dinner. We also meet Carmen’s mom in Portsmouth, England, who also wells up when talking about her daughter moving away. Annnnd, just guess what Knorr did from there.





It’s a classic trope, sure, made no less impactful by the insight of the power of a home-cooked meal, as well as the two understated yet totally charming ladies, who may just make you misty by the end.