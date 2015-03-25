Watch The Best Key & Peele “Substitute Teacher” Sketches, Now That They’re Going To Be A Movie

With the help of director Peter Atencio, the creators and stars of Key & Peele once told Co.Create that they try to make each of their sketches look and feel like the “the funniest set piece in a 93-minute movie.” Now that they’ve actually struck a deal to turn one of their recurring sketches into a movie, it looks like they’ll be putting that idea to the test.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele Photo: Ian White, courtesy of Comedy Central

As Deadline just announced, Substitute Teacher will place Keegan-Michael Key’s character in a full-length feature. On the show, Key’s substitute, Mr. Garvey, is an inversion of the Michelle Pfeiffer student-teacher dynamic from Dangerous Minds, and movies of its ilk. Garvey is a veteran inner-city teacher, now relocated to a classroom chock full of white teenagers with difficult-to-pronounce names like “Jacqueline.”





The film will be written by Rich Talarico and Alex Rubens, co-producers of the show, which is returning for what is somehow already its fifth season on Comedy Central this summer. The sketches are character-driven and rather light on plot, so it’s fitting that the film’s description is pretty succinct. The film will reportedly feature Jordan Peele as a rival teacher determined to be the students’ favorite–perhaps the same one he plays in the second iteration of the sketch.





Watch all of the Substitute Teacher sketches in the slides above, and let us know in the comments below which big-screen Key & Peele spin-off you’d like to see next. (Is it Troy and Meegan?)