Fast Company Is Hiring A News Editor

Duties:

Evolve our news reporting on the web, on mobile, and on other platforms. Let’s take what we’re doing to the next level!

Oversee liveblogs and news-pegged live chats on the website

Work in tandem with our social media team to source stories and distribute our articles

Manage a small team of business and tech reporters and help them develop their beats; assign and edit 8-10 mid-size reports a week

Manage our “breaking” news team and help shape our hourly reporting

This Job Is Right For You If:

You have experience assigning and editing stories on a breaking news desk

Your editing and writing skills are top notch

You are committed to accuracy in your work

You’ve got a deep familiarity with the companies, people, and ideas covered on fastcompany.com

You thrive in a fast-paced environment

You can switch quickly between online and in-person communication

You like to collaborate with other people

You truly love working with and developing writers at all stages of their careers–you are someone who gets joy out of seeing their writers grow and succeed

You know how to create imaginative, innovative, and truly useful content that rises above the sea of sameness