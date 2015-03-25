advertisement
Fast Company Is Hiring A News Editor

[Photo: Flickr user Tink Tracy]
By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

Fast Company is looking for a newshound who is obsessed with creativity, technology, business, and innovation to run our daily news operation on fastcompany.com.

Duties:

  • Manage our “breaking” news team and help shape our hourly reporting
  • Manage a small team of business and tech reporters and help them develop their beats; assign and edit 8-10 mid-size reports a week
  • Work in tandem with our social media team to source stories and distribute our articles
  • Oversee liveblogs and news-pegged live chats on the website
  • Evolve our news reporting on the web, on mobile, and on other platforms. Let’s take what we’re doing to the next level!

This Job Is Right For You If:

  • You have experience assigning and editing stories on a breaking news desk
  • Your editing and writing skills are top notch
  • You are committed to accuracy in your work
  • You’ve got a deep familiarity with the companies, people, and ideas covered on fastcompany.com
  • You thrive in a fast-paced environment
  • You can switch quickly between online and in-person communication
  • You like to collaborate with other people
  • You truly love working with and developing writers at all stages of their careers–you are someone who gets joy out of seeing their writers grow and succeed
  • You know how to create imaginative, innovative, and truly useful content that rises above the sea of sameness
  • You have worked at a technology or business publication or in the technology or business section of a major news organization

This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits. This job is based in our offices in New York City (no exceptions).

Please submit a detailed cover letter and C.V. to Anjali Mullany: anjali at fastcompany dot com.

