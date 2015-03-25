Fast Company Is Hiring A News Editor

Fast Company is looking for a newshound who is obsessed with creativity, technology, business, and innovation to run our daily news operation on fastcompany.com.
Duties:
- Manage our “breaking” news team and help shape our hourly reporting
- Manage a small team of business and tech reporters and help them develop their beats; assign and edit 8-10 mid-size reports a week
- Work in tandem with our social media team to source stories and distribute our articles
- Oversee liveblogs and news-pegged live chats on the website
- Evolve our news reporting on the web, on mobile, and on other platforms. Let’s take what we’re doing to the next level!
This Job Is Right For You If:
- You have experience assigning and editing stories on a breaking news desk
- Your editing and writing skills are top notch
- You are committed to accuracy in your work
- You’ve got a deep familiarity with the companies, people, and ideas covered on fastcompany.com
- You thrive in a fast-paced environment
- You can switch quickly between online and in-person communication
- You like to collaborate with other people
- You truly love working with and developing writers at all stages of their careers–you are someone who gets joy out of seeing their writers grow and succeed
- You know how to create imaginative, innovative, and truly useful content that rises above the sea of sameness
- You have worked at a technology or business publication or in the technology or business section of a major news organization
This is a full-time, salaried position with benefits. This job is based in our offices in New York City (no exceptions).
Please submit a detailed cover letter and C.V. to Anjali Mullany: anjali at fastcompany dot com.