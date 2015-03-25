Ricky Gervais Says What Every Brand Endorser Is Thinking In New Aussie Netflix Spot

Now, noted Netflix fan and collaborator Ricky Gervais returns to give the brand a boost upon its launch in Australia. But this time, instead of mingling on the sets of House of Cards and Orange is the New Black, he took a wee bit more of a laid-back approach. Okay, he completely mailed it in. Maybe because it was mostly for Aussie Internet provider Optus, or maybe he just couldn’t be bothered to fake his way through it. A pessimist might see this as a live reenactment of the inner monologue of every celebrity spokesperson ever. Even he’s pretty sure it wasn’t a top effort.

The lesson here is, never pay the entire shedload of mental money up front.