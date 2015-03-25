Get Ready For Some High-Calorie Couture With McDonald’s Apparel And Bedding, Covered In Big Macs

It was probably just a matter of time. The rise of streetwear culture combined with brands looking under every rock to turn up some original IP. Now they’ve gone and done it. McDonald’s has created a limited online shop in Sweden that sells products like pajamas, rain jackets, rubber boots, dog sweaters, and bedding covered in Big Macs.





It’s not a new idea. Other burger brands and fashion designers have created similar products, but somehow, when the Golden Arches does it, it packs a bigger punch. The store is part of a global day of stunts dubbed imlovinit24 that involved marketing blitzes in 24 cities, including L.A., Madrid, and Vienna.





Now we just have to wait for Taco Bell to make a Stalinist military coat covered in Egg McMuffins.