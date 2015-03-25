The Tragic Final Days Of My Neighborhood RadioShack

The RadioShack at 938 Market St. in San Francisco is just another standard-issue RadioShack– one of thousands that are going to close in the very near future, now that the venerable electronics retailer has declared bankruptcy and is winding down its operations. But it also happens to be the one nearest my office. And when I walked by the shop on Tuesday after a meeting and found that it was down to its last week of existence–it closes at the end of the month–I couldn’t not go in.

Herewith some photos I snapped of the store’s going-out-of-business sale. As such liquidations go, it wasn’t completely humiliating. (Five years ago, I when I made a similar visit to my local Circuit City, they were even selling partially used cleaning supplies.) But it still felt like the place had been stripped not only of most of its products but also its dignity.

Here’s the exterior of the store, making clear that the sale was in its last throes. Note the mention of hilcoffe.com: The liquidation is being handled by an arm of Hilco Global, a company that specializes in working with brands that have seen better days. (Besides helping retailers such as RadioShack go out of business, it also owns part of Polaroid, Halston, and Miss America.)





This is the front of the interior, where almost everything left for sale–as you can see, not much–had been consolidated. The lack of merchandise suggests that the ongoing liquidation has been, in its own melancholy way, a success: Most of the goods had apparently already found buyers at smaller discounts.





So what was left? Well, iPhone cases. Lots of them. Pink ones, especially.





Also random components from the LittleBits design-your-own-gizmo system–some of the few items in the store that felt fresh and new rather than part of technology retailing’s past.





But really, mostly stuff with a decided Isle-of-Unwanted-Accessories vibe, such as RadioShack-branded generic tablet cases.